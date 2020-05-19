BREAKING: WVU Lands Maryland Linebacker Transfer

The Mountaineers were expected to utilize the transfer portal this offseason to fill some scholarship holes and for the second time in three days, West Virginia adds a transfer to the roster.

Moments ago, Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to West Virginia.

Brand played in nine games in 2019 and finished with 12 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and one sack. He was primarily used as a backup on the defensive line and at linebacker, but should see a much clearer path to playing time in Morgantown.

Brand should have immediate eligibility and will have two years remaining.

