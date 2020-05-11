MountaineerMaven
Brother of Former WVU Wide Receiver Earns Offer

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, the Mountaineers have been hitting the virtual recruiting trail pretty hard, sending out offers to dozens of recruits. One of those recipients is class of 2022 defensive end Nick Campbell (6'3", 245 lbs) of Lake Minneola, Florida.

"My older brother played for West Virginia back in 2012 and he liked playing there, he still lives there also. So, I was pretty excited," Campbell said.

His brother, Dante Campbell, made two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown, but primarily saw playing time on special teams. In his defense, he had guys like Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, and J.D. Woods ahead of him - potentially the best receiving corps in school history.

Other schools that have offered Campbell thus far are Tennessee, Kentucky, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky.

At the moment, there are no current leaders in Campbell's recruitment, but he would like to make his decision before his senior season, which is next year.

Campbell will be making his visit to West Virginia immediately after the virus clears up, he tells Mountaineer Maven.

Do you think the Mountaineers will have a chance to land Nick Campbell? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow West Virginia fans!

