Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Brown Talks Social Media's Impact on Recruiting

Schuyler Callihan

Social media has its pros and cons. It can be helpful and resourceful and at times, it can be too informative. Today at Neal Brown's press conference, he talked about the benefits of social media and its downfall. 

"It is what it is. There's some extremely positive things about it and there's also some extremely negative things about it, but you have to use it," Brown said. "I stay off of it during the season, but I think you have to be on it during recruiting. I think you need to use to it to promote the brand, promote the university, all those type of things."

What may be considered the biggest benefit of social media in college football is exactly what Brown stated. It gives you a chance to promote your program and your culture within the program. He also added that it is a helpful tool when identifying recruits, 

"It gets people exposure," he stated. "We know more about guys because of social media whether it's Twitter, Instagram, I stay away from Snapchat. That's kind of their domain. I haven't got into Tik Tok, I guess In kind of need to educate myself on that," he said jokingly. "From an education standpoint, we have more information on the student-athletes because of it. The video access has changed dramatically. A 2022 kid could post his highlights and we could see it and normally you'd have to go to the high school and ask hey can you tell me about some of your younger guys."

It can be negative in the fact that fans can be too harsh on players, coaches for their performances, decisions and so forth. From a recruiting aspect, every college recruiter is watching every move a recruit makes. Whether it's what they tweet/post or if they are about to take a visit to another school, they might call the recruit up and talk him out of making the trip to a competing school. 

Over the last year, the football team's Twitter account has zeroed in on advertising the type of coaching staff that is in place and the culture that exists. You can see an example of that below as they have begun making behind the scenes recap videos following victories.

Small, simple posts such as this one can help gain attention from recruits and boost their interest in a program. The #TrustTheClimb tag has been very popular among the players, coaches, fans and now, recruits. It's become a staple in the teams effort to bring back the success it has had through its rich history. 

Do you think social media is a good tool or harmful tool for recruiting? Comment your thoughts below. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
11 0

As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan
3 0

Darius Stills has decided to stay for his senior year with the Mountaineers

George Campbell to Apply for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

This could be big news for the Mountaineers in 2020

BREAKING: Jovani Haskins Has Entered Transfer Portal

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

West Virginia loses one to the portal

Wayback Wednesday: Joe Herber Helps Kickoff the John Beilein Era

Daniel Woods
2 0

The Mountaineers pick up a huge upset to get the ball rolling for the legendary coach.

West Virginia Commit Named Prep Lineman of the Year

Schuyler Callihan
0

WVU commit honored as one of New Jersey's best

Expected Key Visitors for West Virginia This Weekend

Schuyler Callihan
0

It's a big recruiting weekend in Morgantown!

Five Biggest Questions for West Virginia This Off-season

Schuyler Callihan
1 0

The Mountaineers have a lot of question marks heading into 2020

West Virginia and St. John's Square up once Again Inside Madison Square Garden

Christopher Hall
0

The Mountaineers and Red Storm come together in the confines of Madison Square Garden.

WATCH: West Virginia Wide Receiver Commit Releases Senior Highlights

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers are getting a playmaker at wide receiver