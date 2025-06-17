Camden Goforth’s Tape Shows a Nasty Streak and Future as a Multi-Year Starter at WVU
Over the weekend, the West Virginia coaching staff worked their magic again, flipping the commitment of class of 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, who initially verbaled to Coastal Carolina earlier this month.
The 6'4", 295-pounder from McMinn High School in Athens, Tennessee, also received offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Navy, North Carolina State, Tulane, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
Highlights
Evaluation
Primarily played right guard, but could get a look at center at the next level if it's needed. An absolute mauler in the run game. Watching him pull and put guys on the ground to open up running lanes is pretty entertaining. Appears to have strong hands and does a good job of turning defenders away from the back, eliminating the possibility of a hand/arm popping loose and slowing down the back. Keeps a pretty good, consistent base in pass protection, not going too wide and losing leverage. His physical nature, blended with a great deal of athleticism, makes him the perfect fit in Rich Rodriguez's offense. Has the tools to be a multi-year starter when it's all said and done.
