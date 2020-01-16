MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Can Connection to Current WVU Star Bring This 2021 Safety to Morgantown?

Schuyler Callihan

If you've been following our recruiting coverage closely over the last few years, the school Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, PA probably seems familiar to you. Well, that's exactly where the Mountaineers snagged Freshman All-American Tykee Smith from and nearly signed wide receiver Yusuf Terry, who ended up choosing Baylor. 

Since then, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the remainder of the Mountaineer coaching staff has made it a priority to build relationships with potential targets along with the coaching staff at Imhotep. Currently, six players from Imhotep hold an offer from West Virginia: 2021 CB Shafeek Smith, 2021 ATH Javon Mcintyre, 2023 S Rahmir Stewart, 2022 DE Enai White, 2021 DL Taleeq Robbins and 2021 S Saint McLeod.

Yesterday, safety Saint McLeod informed Mountaineer Maven that he will be visiting for junior day on February 1st and others are likely to join. 

"West Virginia is one of my favorite schools, I love everything about their program," McLeod said. "I love how the energy in the program is always super high when I visit, the coaches are great and it's a great atmosphere." McLeod also noted that he has a close relationship with current West Virginia star safety Tykee Smith and that the two talk almost every day. 

He also stems offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple and others. There is no current timetable for a decision and there are no current leaders at this time.

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven for the latest recruiting updates on the Mountaineers.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Just like in the NBA, guys want to play with their friends

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Between The Eers Mailbag: Ask Wellington Smith Questions

Send in your questions on the site!

Schuyler Callihan

by

WoodyWVU

2021 Wide Receiver Has Major Interest in WVU, Sets Visit

Rising senior wide receiver sets visit date with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Rod Thorn's jersey to hang in the rafters

Rod Thorn to be honored at halftime of West Virginia, Oklahoma on January 29th.

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Jeff Goodman Puts West Virginia Near Top in his Latest Top 25 Rankings

West Virginia climbs Goodman's Top 25 Rankings

John Pentol

by

michaelgresko

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Robertson and Oklahoma ends Mountaineers winning streak

Oklahoma ended West Virginia's nine-game winning streak behind Robertson's 31 points.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Bob Huggins and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers Trounce TCU

WVU HC Bob Huggins discusses the 81-49 win over TCU

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

WATCH: QB Garrett Greene, Football Newcomers Give Tour of New Apartments

The new guys give you a look at their new home

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WVU Makes the Cut for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

Can West Virginia snag up this talented receiver?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol