Can Connection to Current WVU Star Bring This 2021 Safety to Morgantown?

If you've been following our recruiting coverage closely over the last few years, the school Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, PA probably seems familiar to you. Well, that's exactly where the Mountaineers snagged Freshman All-American Tykee Smith from and nearly signed wide receiver Yusuf Terry, who ended up choosing Baylor.

Since then, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the remainder of the Mountaineer coaching staff has made it a priority to build relationships with potential targets along with the coaching staff at Imhotep. Currently, six players from Imhotep hold an offer from West Virginia: 2021 CB Shafeek Smith, 2021 ATH Javon Mcintyre, 2023 S Rahmir Stewart, 2022 DE Enai White, 2021 DL Taleeq Robbins and 2021 S Saint McLeod.

Yesterday, safety Saint McLeod informed Mountaineer Maven that he will be visiting for junior day on February 1st and others are likely to join.

"West Virginia is one of my favorite schools, I love everything about their program," McLeod said. "I love how the energy in the program is always super high when I visit, the coaches are great and it's a great atmosphere." McLeod also noted that he has a close relationship with current West Virginia star safety Tykee Smith and that the two talk almost every day.

He also stems offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple and others. There is no current timetable for a decision and there are no current leaders at this time.

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven for the latest recruiting updates on the Mountaineers.