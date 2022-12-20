Top WVU CB Target to Choose Between Five Schools on Signing Day

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Former Cincinnati cornerback commit Amare Snowden will be choosing his college destination on Wednesday, National Signing Day, at 1 p.m. EST.

Earlier in the week, Snowden trimmed his list of schools down to five; Cincinnati, Colorado, Howard, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

"Sheesh man, I was so happy," Snowden told Mountaineers Now when he first received an offer from WVU. "I talked to Coach Wright and he said he was impressed with me and wanted to offer me, so for the rest of the day I was a happy man. They're such a great school. The first thing I thought of was Tavon Austin."

Snowden took an official visit to West Virginia from December 9th-11th and had an in-home visit with safeties coach Dontae Wright and head coach Neal Brown just days later.

Although West Virginia has made a serious push down the stretch, the feeling is that Snowden is leaning toward signing with Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. There is, however, still a chance that WVU can pull it off and land the talented Roseville, Michigan product.

