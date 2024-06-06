CB Aydan West: 'I Could Definitely See Myself at WVU'
Gaithersburg, Maryland cornerback Aydan West (6’0”, 180 lbs) was one of many defensive backs to take an official visit to West Virginia last weekend and just like several others, he left Morgantown impressed.
“Visit was great,” West told Mountaineers Now. “I was looking to see how the players treated one another and how the city of Morgantown was. I usually am only able to visit the school but I was able to get out and see the town.
“The campus was nice, especially the businesses school. I could definitely see myself at WVU, the fans show a lot of love. They feel I could be an immediate impact if I buy into what they are doing. They can see me being able to play any back half position. I took away a clear understanding of how they see me fitting in the defense.”
West is scheduled to take an official to Virginia this weekend, who appears to be WVU’s biggest competition in the race. Others still in the mix include Cincinnati, Duke, Penn State, and Wake Forest.
A decision is liklely to take place following his final visit.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
DL Elijah Crawford Discusses Including WVU in Top 3
Wilnerson Telemaque Names Final Four Schools Ahead of Decision
Confirmed List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU (6/7-6/9)