CB Cam Strong to Choose Between WVU, Two ACC Schools
Cornerback Cam Strong is fresh off his visit to North Carolina State and is ready to make his decision in the very near future.
The Anderson, South Carolina native announced on Sunday that he will reveal his decision on June 21st, choosing between Georgia Tech, NC State, and West Virginia.
The West Virginia staff felt really good about how their visit with Strong went a week ago and believed they were in a terrific position to land him. The NC State staff received the same signals this past weekend, so it's now unclear which direction Strong is leaning as he heads into his third and final official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend.
