CB Dawayne Galloway Signs with West Virginia
Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to their 2025 recruiting class with the commitment and signing of consensus four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway.
CB Dawyane Galloway
Height: 6'1" Weight: 175
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
School: Marion-Franklin
Offers
Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, UCF, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Evaluation
Galloway is one of the top cover corners the Mountaineers have landed in recent years. Terrific ball skills and knows how to read receivers and how they are trying to get open. A top-notch talent who will see the field early in Morgantown and perhaps work his way into a starting role by his sophomore season. A massive get here for West Virginia.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search