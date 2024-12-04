Mountaineers Now

CB Dawayne Galloway Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Dawayne Galloway.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletic
In this story:

Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to their 2025 recruiting class with the commitment and signing of consensus four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway.

CB Dawyane Galloway

Height: 6'1" Weight: 175

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

School: Marion-Franklin

Offers

Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, UCF, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Evaluation

Galloway is one of the top cover corners the Mountaineers have landed in recent years. Terrific ball skills and knows how to read receivers and how they are trying to get open. A top-notch talent who will see the field early in Morgantown and perhaps work his way into a starting role by his sophomore season. A massive get here for West Virginia.

