CB Deuce Edwards Discusses Where WVU Stands Following Official Visit
West Virginia hosted 2025 cornerback Deuce Edwards over the weekend and is leaving Morgantown with a leader in his recruitment.
“It was great..had a great time...players and coaches showed alot of love. I could most definitely see myself playing there,” Edwards told Mountaineers Now. “The players the coaches are great and the program itself is in position to win a lot of games and compete in the playoffs.
“WVU is up there at the top for me. I’m going to see how Virginia Tech and Michigan State are and if they give me that feeling of home. WVU is special and did a great job hosting me and my dad this weekend.”
Not only did the coaching staff do their part in recruiting Edwards, but so did a handful of players on the roster.
“My guy Makai Byerson hosted me. He’s my boy and we’ve been friends for years. He let me know it's love and support at WVU and he most definitely likes it there. Being around the guys that's there playing now was cool too and they welcomed me like I'm there already and they telling me to lock on.”
Edwards will take his official to Virginia Tech next weekend and then wrap things up with a trip to Michigan State from June 14-16 before revealing his decision on June 22nd.
