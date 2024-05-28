CB Deuce Edwards Drops Top 3 Schools & Decision Date
Tuesday afternoon, class of 2025 cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards (6'1", 180 lbs) revealed that he will focus his recruitment on three schools - Michigan State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He will be making his college decision on June 22nd, following his official visits.
West Virginia will get the first OV, which is slated for this weekend (May 31-June 2). He will then head to Virginia Tech (June 7-9), and wrap things up at Michigan State from June 14-16.
"It was great...WVU is a great place to be," Edwards told Mountaineers Now back in January. "Coach ShaDon Brown's message to me was he personally wants to develop me into the best version of myself and the best CB I can be. He loves my size and physical style of play and how it translates to the Big 12. Coach is a family first guy he took a lot of time with me and my dad letting us know his overall plan for me. He sees me as a top CB and I have to ability to be like some of the guys he coached in the past that became pros like Kei'Trel Clark, Isaiah Oliver and Beanie Bishop this year."
As a junior, he totaled 33 tackles, three interceptions (1 pick for TD), 14 PBUs, one forced fumble and five touchdowns on offense as a wide receiver.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Confirmed List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU (5/31-6/2)
WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + More
How WVU is Aiming to Unlock the Next Level of Garrett Greene