BREAKING: CB Emari Peterson Chooses West Virginia Over SEC and Big Ten Interest

The Mountaineers stay hot on the recruiting trail.

Schuyler Callihan

Emari Peterson
West Virginia's momentum in the 2026 recruiting class continues to roll along as cornerback Emari Peterson (6'2", 185 lbs) of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced his commitment to the program on Monday morning.

Peterson picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Toledo, UMass, USF, Wake Forest, and a few others.

In eleven games last season, Peterson registered 18 tackles and four pass breakups.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

