BREAKING: CB Emari Peterson Chooses West Virginia Over SEC and Big Ten Interest
West Virginia's momentum in the 2026 recruiting class continues to roll along as cornerback Emari Peterson (6'2", 185 lbs) of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced his commitment to the program on Monday morning.
Peterson picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Toledo, UMass, USF, Wake Forest, and a few others.
In eleven games last season, Peterson registered 18 tackles and four pass breakups.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
