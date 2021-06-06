CB Jacolby Spells Impressed on WVU Official Visit: 'It Feels Like Somewhere I Can Be'

American Heritage (FL) cornerback Jacolby Spells was one of many 2022 recruits on the WVU campus over the weekend for an official visit.

The three-day trip to the Mountain State really impressed the talented Florida corner and it was a trip that was certainly unique to him.

"The area is a big difference for me. I've never seen anything like this before. All of the trees, hearing all of the birds, seeing the hills, it's all amazing."

Don't worry, the big difference was a good thing. Spells complimented how beautiful the scenery was around the Morgantown area and is something that he says he could get used to. As far as the visit is concerned, it was everything Spells expected and then some.

"It was great, I really enjoyed it. I got to see the whole stadium, meet with the people over in academics, and also had one on one position meetings. Just talking to the coaches, it feels like somewhere I can be."

Spells also has a connection to the program as he was high school teammates with WVU sophomore corner, Daryl Porter Jr.

"I've been keeping in touch with him since he left for WVU and he's been telling me a little about it. It would be fun playing with him again at the college level."

At the moment, Spells does not have a decision timeline laid out. He will be taking more official visits this month including one to Syracuse from June 25th-27th.

Spells released his top five schools back in mid-March which consisted of Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia, and West Virginia.

