OFFICIAL: CB Jordan Jackson Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Jordan Jackson

CB Jordan Jackson

Height: 6'1" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Fairfield, Ohio

High school: Fairfield

Power Five Offers: Purdue

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo

Evaluation:

Many of his highlights show him on the offensive side of the ball at running back, but in the few clips on the defensive side, you can see how fearless he is against the run. Most cornerbacks, especially at the high school level, aren't concerned with coming up and helping in run support. Jackson takes pride in it and can shed blocks with relative ease. A super athletic and twitchy player that can turn into a very high-quality player in WVU's secondary in a few years. Due to his experience with handling the football, he may have a future returning punts/kicks as well.

Playing Time Projection:

Special teams player early on and could become a difference maker in that phase of the game. Once Jackson gets some experience under his belt playing corner every day, he'll make his way into the two-deep. Even then, I still expect him to have some sort of an impact on special teams.

Highlights:

