BREAKING: CB Serious Stinyard Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia picked up another cornerback commit in the 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday, landing Serious Stinyard (5'11", 180 lbs) of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.
Stinyard chose the Mountaineers over Kansas State and Minnesota. He also held offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, NC State, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, USF, and a few others.
"My relationship has been great with everyone (at WVU). It is probably one of the nicest places on earth, Stinyard told Mountaineers Now. "My lead recruiter is coach Jevaughn Codlin, the assistant cornerback coach. I love how he's straight up about everything and he doesn't sugar coat anything. I think that's very important.
"The visit cleared up a lot of gray area for me. I had never been up there, so questions about what the people are like up there (fans and players), the plan for me specifically and how they'd use me, how much love and importance they had for me, and mainly facilities which exceeded my expectations."
During his junior season, Stinyard recorded 19 tackles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions. He becomes the fifth defensive back to commit to WVU this cycle joining Deuce Edwards, Zah Jackson, Sammy Etienne, and Elgin Sessions.
