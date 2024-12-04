CB Tyrell Russell Signs with West Virginia
One of West Virginia's most recent commitments, cornerback Tyrell Russell, has signed his National Letter of Intent. He flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Mountaineers just last week.
CB Tyrell Russell
Height: 5'10" Weight: 170
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
School: Beechcroft
Offers
Akron, Nebraska, Toledo, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Russell played a lot at running back in high school, and because of the heavy focus on that side of the football, I don't believe he was able to get enough film out to coaches for his ability on the defensive side at corner. West Virginia and Nebraska were the only two Power Four schools that saw the talent and skillset to play on the biggest stage, but it's in there. He has top-end speed that will afford him the opportunity to make an impact on special teams and with a little development, he'll have a crack at seeing some time in the back end of the defense by year two or three.
