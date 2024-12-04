Mountaineers Now

CB Tyrell Russell Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Tyrell Russell.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
One of West Virginia's most recent commitments, cornerback Tyrell Russell, has signed his National Letter of Intent. He flipped his commitment from Toledo to the Mountaineers just last week.

CB Tyrell Russell

Height: 5'10" Weight: 170

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

School: Beechcroft

Offers

Akron, Nebraska, Toledo, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Russell played a lot at running back in high school, and because of the heavy focus on that side of the football, I don't believe he was able to get enough film out to coaches for his ability on the defensive side at corner. West Virginia and Nebraska were the only two Power Four schools that saw the talent and skillset to play on the biggest stage, but it's in there. He has top-end speed that will afford him the opportunity to make an impact on special teams and with a little development, he'll have a crack at seeing some time in the back end of the defense by year two or three.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

