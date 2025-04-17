BREAKING: Chance Moore Commits to the Mountaineers
West Virginia and Coach Ross Hodge has been active building a roster through the transfer portal. Today, they landed a big commitment from St. Bonaventure guard Chance Moore, fresh off his official visit to Morgantown.
The 6'6" 210-pound guard from Brookhaven, Georgia, helped the Bonnies achieve a 22-12 record this season. He is a lengthy guard who averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game while shooting 46.3% from the field. He scored a season-high 27 points versus Canisius and had five double-doubles on the season.
Chance was a four-star recruit out of the 2021 class and started his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He only appeared in five games his freshman season and scored five total points. He entered the transfer portal and spent the next season at Missouri State. He appeared in 62 total games for the Bears and averaged 10.7 points per game in the 2023-2024 season. This included a 24-point performance versus West Virginia in the Coliseum.
He joins a West Virginia roster that has already received transfer portal commitments from guard Honor Huff, forward Jackson Fields, forward Brenen Lorient, and center Harlan Obioha. The Mountaineers have also added forward DJ Thomas from the high school ranks, and still are planning to have forwards Abraham Oyeadier and Haris Elezovic on the roster.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
BREAKING: West Virginia Adds Commitment from North Alabama O-Line Transfer
2026 WR Jeffar Jean-Noel Backs Off of Commitment to West Virginia
Evan Powell Becomes Third Member of WVU's 2025 Class to Land at Another School
Two Underclassmen on West Virginia's O-Line Enter the Transfer Portal