BREAKING: Chance Moore Commits to the Mountaineers

The St. Bonaventure Guard pledges his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Josh Wolfe

WVU lands Chance Moore (0) from St. Bonaventure.
WVU lands Chance Moore (0) from St. Bonaventure. / Picture Credit: GoBonnies
West Virginia and Coach Ross Hodge has been active building a roster through the transfer portal. Today, they landed a big commitment from St. Bonaventure guard Chance Moore, fresh off his official visit to Morgantown.

The 6'6" 210-pound guard from Brookhaven, Georgia, helped the Bonnies achieve a 22-12 record this season. He is a lengthy guard who averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game while shooting 46.3% from the field. He scored a season-high 27 points versus Canisius and had five double-doubles on the season.

Chance was a four-star recruit out of the 2021 class and started his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He only appeared in five games his freshman season and scored five total points. He entered the transfer portal and spent the next season at Missouri State. He appeared in 62 total games for the Bears and averaged 10.7 points per game in the 2023-2024 season. This included a 24-point performance versus West Virginia in the Coliseum.

He joins a West Virginia roster that has already received transfer portal commitments from guard Honor Huff, forward Jackson Fields, forward Brenen Lorient, and center Harlan Obioha. The Mountaineers have also added forward DJ Thomas from the high school ranks, and still are planning to have forwards Abraham Oyeadier and Haris Elezovic on the roster.

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

