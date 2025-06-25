Charlie Hanafin Brings Wiggle and Vertical Potential to WVU Receiver Room
Class of 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin (6'2", 190 lbs) of Brookline, Massachusetts, committed to West Virginia over the weekend, picking the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Brown, Bryant, Dartmouth, Elon, New Hampshire, Penn, Richmond, Stony Brook, and a few others.
Today, we take a closer look at Hanafin's skill set and predict a timeline of when he could begin to make an impact in Morgantown.
Highlights
Evaluation
Has some jitterbug in him. Fast, twitchy, and eager to find the open space in zone coverage. Has good footwork and control in and out of his breaks, oftentimes putting the defensive back on skates. Doesn't have lightning speed, but definitely has the ability to run away from defenders and be a threat with the ball in space. The more refined he becomes as a receiver, the more of a vertical threat he'll become. There's a lot of Marcus Simms in this young man's game; he's just slightly taller. Should be able to crack the rotation by year three as a redshirt sophomore.
