Chattanooga DB Transfer Jordan Walker is Nearing a Decision & WVU is in a Great Spot
Sometime within the next 48 hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers could land another key piece to the secondary. Chattanooga defensive back transfer Jordan Walker is fresh off his visits to WVU and Memphis and tells West Virginia On SI that a decision will be made "no later than Wednesday."
"I really enjoyed everything about it, man. It was love shown as soon as I stepped foot on campus, and that coaching staff is getting ready to do something special in Morgantown," he said following his trip to Morgantown.
Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, UAB, UConn, UTEP, Western Michigan, and a few others are in the mix, but Walker says West Virginia is the leader, at this moment.
In twelve games this past season, Walker totaled 60 tackles, seven pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. For his career, he has 13 pass breakups and four picks.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia has only added one player through the transfer portal to the secondary thus far, former South Alabama corner Jordan Scruggs. The Mountaineers are expected to add anywhere from four to six new faces in the back end via the portal.
