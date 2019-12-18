OFFICIAL: OL Chris Mayo Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

OL Chris Mayo

From: The Peddie School/Hightstown, NJ

Height/Weight: 6’5” 320 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest

Quote from Mayo:

“I think the 2020 class is a great group of guys. Honestly, I feel like we’re going to be a really talented class. We’ve got a class of ballers. I feel like regardless of this years record, you can see that each week there is huge improvement on both sides of the ball. The program is heading in the right direction.”

Scouting Analysis:

A huge addition to this class and may be one of the few offensive linemen that are ready for college ball right out of high school. Very good technique, strong hands and is dominant in run block.

Playing Time Projection:

Should play a handful of games in 2020 as a rotational guy off of the bench, but will still likely redshirt barring massive amounts of injuries or poor play.