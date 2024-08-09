CJ Shaw Drops Top Six Schools, Includes West Virginia
Class of 2025 guard CJ Shaw (6'4", 165 lbs) out of Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada dropped his top six schools on Wednesday - St. Mary's, UC Santa Barbara, UNLV, Utah State, West Virginia, and Xavier. Portland State, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech missed the cut.
Shaw just received his offer from West Virginia back on July 16th, so although they are the only school in his list that is not a mid-major, they still have some ground to make up in terms of their relationship with the versatile guard.
Shaw has seen an increase in production across the board over each of his first three years of high school. This past season, he averaged 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and three assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 29.6% from three-point range.
