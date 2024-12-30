Clemson WR Transfer Troy Stellato Sets Visit to West Virginia
This weekend is going to be a massive one for the West Virginia coaching staff as they are set to host several transfers on an official visit. Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato is the latest addition to the list, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
During his career with the Tigers, Stellato recorded 65 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Stellato was the fifth-leading receiver on Clemson's offense hauling in 25 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. He missed the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury and then missed the final month of this season with a thumb injury which required surgery.
Coming out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Stellato was a consensus four-star recruit who also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, West Virginia, and several others.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
