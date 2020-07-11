COMMIT WATCH: 2021 LB Isi Etute Set to Make Decision

Today at 5 p.m., class of 2021 linebacker Isi Etute of Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia will be making his college decision between North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

The Mountaineers have been unable to land a true linebacker commitment in the 2021 class thus far and according to Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel of All Hokies, West Virginia may have to wait a tad longer.

McDaniel told Mountaineer Maven in late June that Etute seemed to be leaning heavily in the direction of Virginia Tech and will likely make it official this evening.

West Virginia will be turning their attention to Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, NJ), Ozzie Hoffler (College Park, GA), and Timar Rogers (Deland, FL) should Etute choose the Hokies.

If the Mountaineers miss out on Etute, who should they pursue next? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

