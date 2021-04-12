Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
COMMIT WATCH: 2022 OL Daughtry Richardson Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers are hoping to continue rebuilding the offensive line.
Over the weekend, class of 2022 offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson announced that he will be making his college decision on May 9th. 

Richardson will be choosing from his top ten schools which consists of South Florida, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Missouri, Kentucky, Florida State, Arizona State, South Carolina, Purdue, and West Virginia.

As far as West Virginia's chances, Richarson says that they are "definitely near the top" and a lot of that can be attributed to the coaching staff's pursuit of him.

“Coach Trickett’s always in contact with me,” Richardson said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “He just makes sure I’m doing the right thing, always, 24/7. I think [he’s] a good dude, a good coach. They breed linemen. Guys come in, they’re 250 [pounds]. They come out, they’re 350, with muscle, big guys.”

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has put an emphasis on recruiting linemen over the last two years and that has clearly been the main focus early in the 2022 class with two linemen already committed.

