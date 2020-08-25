SI.com
MountaineerMaven
COMMIT WATCH: Running Back Target Sets Decision Date

Schuyler Callihan

Monday evening, class of 2021 junior college running back JD Martin (6'0", 185 lbs) of East Central C.C. announced that he will be making his college decision this Friday.

Martin will be deciding between Nebraska, Maryland, Florida Atlantic, and West Virginia, but it seems like the race is down to West Virginia and Nebraska at this point.

Martin told Mountaineer Maven last month that West Virginia has really picked up in their pursuit of him and had become close with the Mountaineer coaching staff.

"I have a really good relationship with Coach Parker, Coach Scott, and Coach Brown," Martin said. "I've been close with Coach Brown since he was at Troy. They hit me up almost everyday. They said I can be something really special for them, they really want me."

The Mountaineers already have one running back in the 2021 class committed (Jaylen Anderson), but the staff is hoping to bring in one more before the end of the recruiting cycle.

A time has not been set for Martin's decision.

