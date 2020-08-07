COMMIT WATCH: WVU in Final 5 for 2021 Wide Receiver

The West Virginia coaching staff has done a tremendous job in the 2021 recruiting cycle with snagging some of the nation's best skill players such as receiver Kaden Prather and running back Jaylen Anderson. Now, they will be in the mix for another highly recruited prospect in 2021 wide receiver Skyler Bell of The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

Friday evening, Bell took to Twitter to announce his final five schools that he will be choosing from and also announced his decision date.

West Virginia was listed as one of the final candidates alongside Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech.

I’ve had a relationship with coach [Gerad] Parker since he was at Penn State and I’m glad that he stayed on me and offered me at WVU," Bell told Mountaineer Maven. "I think we both are intending on building it to be a stronger relationship. He's a great guy and is really honest with me."

Bell took a virtual visit to West Virginia back in early June and came away impressed with what the coaching staff had to offer.

"It was great, great experience. We talked for a little bit and then they showed me the campus and the new facilities, which is great! Everything is going to be brand new and improved, I can't wait! Plus they also told me about the 5th quarter program, which I think is a great way to ensure life after football," Bell said.

"I spoke with coach Brown, [Gerad] Parker, and [Mike] Joseph. It went well and coach Parker and I had a great conversation, we have a great relationship and I learned that they are big family there."

