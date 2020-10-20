Could West Virginia Re-Enter the Picture for Arizona State Decommit?

Tuesday morning, class of 2021 offensive lineman and SI All-American candidate Marcus Mbow (6'6", 305 lbs) of Milwaukee, WI decommitted from Arizona State.

Mbow was heavily pursued by the West Virginia coaching staff just prior to his his decision to play at Arizona State and the Mountaineers have not backed off of him despite his initial decision.

"I last heard from them about a week ago. I have a good relationship with Coach Moore, he's a great guy," Mbow told Mountaineer Maven. "He's just a cool guy and I'm looking to learn more about him."

Despite not being able to visit West Virginia in person, he was able to take a virtual visit back in late May and seemed to have impressed Mbow.

"They showed me around the campus, the new facilities, academics, and met some really nice people! It was really nice, they had a lot of info and got to talk a good bit with the head coach. It's a great program with great tradition that is still improving."

Mbow also said that he isn't sure where exactly West Virginia fits among his interests, but that he is open to any school and he's got a ton of options. He currently holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia, Purdue, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wyoming, and several others.

Schools that will likely challenge West Virginia for Mbow are Iowa State, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Those were the three other schools he was heavily interested in back in the spring.

The Mountaineers currently have 15 commits in the 2021 recruiting class and just two on the offensive line (Wyatt Milum, Tomas Rimac).

