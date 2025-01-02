Coveted Defensive Line Transfer Chris Murray Schedules Visit with West Virginia
One of the top defensive linemen in the transfer portal, Sam Houston's Chris Murray, has a visit scheduled with West Virginia for January 5th and 6th. He's been in contact with WVU defensive line coach William Green, who has been the lead recruiter for the Mountaineers.
Landing Murray would be a massive win for West Virginia's front, but they have a lot of competition. In mid-December, Murray visited Kentucky, Missouri, and Nebraska. Earlier this week, Murray visited Florida State, and now he has Auburn, Virginia, and, of course, WVU left on his traveling agenda.
This past season, he recorded 35 tackles, 11.5 TFLs (2nd in C-USA), and 5.5 sacks (4th in C-USA). Last month, he was named a Conference-USA First-Team selection. He had 34 total pressures and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 78.1.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia's current defensive line group is made up of Makai Byerson, Oryend Fisher, Nate Gabriel, Elijah Kinsler, Corey McIntyre Jr., Asani Redwood, Hammond Russell IV, and Edward Vesterinen, Taylor Brown (incoming frosh), Brandon Caesar (incoming frosh), Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (incoming frosh), Evan Powell (incoming frosh), and Wilnerson Telemaque (incoming frosh).
