OFFICIAL: ATH David Vincent-Okoli Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

ATH David Vincent-Okoli

From: The Bullis School/Gaithersburg, MD

Height/Weight: 5’11” 180 lbs

Offers: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Kent State, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo

Quote from Okoli:

“I chose WVU because when they tell you they are about players first, they truly are. I really see the vision that coach Brown has for this team and it felt like I had a connection with all of the players, which played a really big part in the recruiting process. Everything about WVU checks out on my list.”

Scouting Analysis:

Really good hands, elusive, solid route runner on offense and can make plays in space. On the defensive side - has smothering coverage, can fly across the field, reads plays easily and has quick hips. Certainly can play on either side of the ball once he reaches Morgantown.

Playing Time Projection:

No matter what side of the ball he ends up playing, I would assume that he gets some action in 2020. Won’t be a huge factor as a true freshman, but will be as early as 2021.