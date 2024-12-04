DB Chris Fileppo Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia secures another signee from the state of Pennsylvania with the versatile defensive back, Chris Fileppo.
DB Chris Fileppo
Height: 6'2" Weight: 205
Hometown: Doylestown, Pennsylvania
School: LaSalle College HS
Offers
Connecticut, James Madison, Lafayette, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Purdue, USF, Villanova, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Fileppo is one of the most underrated prospects in this class for West Virginia. The offers, in my opinion, don't match what I see on tape. This kid plays the game fast and physical from the safety position and is a flat-out playmaker.
I am, however, conflicted about where he'll play at WVU, though. While he seems to be a nice fit at safety, I believe he can add a little weight and slide down to linebacker. He doesn't miss many tackles, and solid pass coverage from the linebacker spot is something this defense desperately needs.
