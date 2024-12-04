Mountaineers Now

DB Chris Fileppo Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Chris Fileppo.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia secures another signee from the state of Pennsylvania with the versatile defensive back, Chris Fileppo.

DB Chris Fileppo

Height: 6'2" Weight: 205

Hometown: Doylestown, Pennsylvania

School: LaSalle College HS

Offers

Connecticut, James Madison, Lafayette, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Purdue, USF, Villanova, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Fileppo is one of the most underrated prospects in this class for West Virginia. The offers, in my opinion, don't match what I see on tape. This kid plays the game fast and physical from the safety position and is a flat-out playmaker.

I am, however, conflicted about where he'll play at WVU, though. While he seems to be a nice fit at safety, I believe he can add a little weight and slide down to linebacker. He doesn't miss many tackles, and solid pass coverage from the linebacker spot is something this defense desperately needs.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job

When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details

Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others

Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting