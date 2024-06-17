BREAKING: DB Sammy Etienne Commits to West Virginia
Monday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another piece to the 2025 recruiting class landing safety Sammy Etienne (5'11", 175 lbs) out of Auburndale, Florida. Etienne will become the third Auburndale product to play for Neal Brown, joining safety Aubrey Burks and defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.
Etienne chose West Virginia over Kansas State, while also yielding offers from Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, USF, and others.
"Seeing how well players and coaches are connected and also seeing the plans that coaches have for me there," Etienne told Mountaineers Now when asked about his choice. "I can see myself really fitting into the program at WVU."
Etienne logged 59 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception as a junior helping lead Auburndale to the first round of the playoffs. He also brings value as a returner, taking two punts back to the house last season.
Etienne becomes the 14th member of WVU's 2025 class, joining QB Scotty Fox, RB Deandre Desinor, WR Teriq Mallory, WR Tyshawn Dues, TE Jack Sammarco, OL Thomas Barr, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, DL Taylor Brown, EDGE Romando Johnson, CB Deuce Edwards, CB Zah Jackson, and S Elgin Sessions.
