DB Sammy Etienne Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia was able to hold off Kansas State and a few others to hold onto defensive back Sammy Etienne, who signed with the Mountaineers Wednesday morning.
DB Sammy Etienne
Height: 5'11" Weight: 175
Hometown: Lakeland, Florida
School: Lakeland
Offers
Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Kansas State, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, USF, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Etienne is a true athlete. I don't know if the new WVU coaching staff would ever entertain the thought of having him be a two-way player, but he would definitely have the skills to do so. If they do, he would be the opposite of Rodney Gallagher in that he would spend much of his time on defense while getting a few opportunities at receiver.
Should he just stick at safety full-time, he'll be a chess piece that the new staff can use to their advantage. They'll try to recruit guys who can play multiple positions, but Etienne can really do it all. His best positional fit, in my opinion, would be free safety. A redshirt year and then a special teams/depth piece year feel like the best course of action before Etienne fully takes over a starting role.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search