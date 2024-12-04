Mountaineers Now

DB Zah Jackson Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Zah Jackson.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics
Signee number four for West Virginia is one of the top-ranked played from the Mountain State, Zah Jackson.

ATH Zah Jackson

Height: 5'9" Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Huntington, West Virginia

School: Huntington

Offers

Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Mississippi State, NC State, Toledo, West Virginia.

Evaluation

He might be small in size, but Jackson pops when you watch him on tape. He played both sides of the ball in high school, playing running back, receiver, corner, and even returned punts/kicks. Because of his size, I'm not exactly sure where he'll end up but he projects to be more impactful on the defensive side. Obviously, his position and role will be determined by whatever scheme the new staff elects to run, but he'll find his way onto the field in one way or another. I wouldn't completely rule out him playing on the offensive side too.

Schuyler Callihan
