OFFICIAL: DE Oryend Fisher Signs with West Virginia

DE Oryend Fisher

Height: 6'6" Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Georgetown, KY

High school: Great Crossing

Power Five Offers: Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis.

Evaluation:

Long-armed, lanky pass rusher that is extremely raw but has a very high ceiling. Uses his length and speed to outmatch offensive tackles, rarely beating them with a power rush. He'll have to develop that part of his game which will happen once he gets into Mike Joseph's strength program. He comes in just a tick over 200 pounds and I would imagine the goal will be to get him near 230-235. He's more than just a pass rusher though as he does a nice job of setting the edge and swallowing up running backs behind the line of scrimmage.

Playing time projection:

Once he's been in the program for 18-24 months, Fisher should be ready for game action with a more filled-out frame. Fisher has a high ceiling and if he takes all of the proper steps, could be an all-league type of player. Really love his potential and consider him one of the more underrated recruits in the class.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.