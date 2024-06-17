Decision Date Set for 2025 CB Aydan West
Quince Orchard cornerback Aydan West (6'0", 185 lbs) is fresh off his visit to Cincinnati, his final visit of the month, and is now ready to make a decision.
West will reveal his college destination on June 25th and will decide between Cincinnati, Virginia, and West Virginia. Duke, Penn State, and Wake Forest are also considered to be in the mix but are a bit of a long shot at this point. Others to have offered West include Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Pitt, Temple, Toledo, and Virginia Tech.
He was one of the several big-time secondary recruits that visited West Virginia from May 31st-June 2nd. WVU commit Deuce Edwards was on hand for that trip along with Serious Stinyard and Cam Strong, both of whom have the Mountaineers in their top list of schools.
"The campus was nice, especially the businesses school," West told Mountaineers Now. "I could definitely see myself at WVU, the fans show a lot of love. They feel I could be an immediate impact if I buy into what they are doing and they can see me being able to play any back half position."
