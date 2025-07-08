Decision Day: WVU Hopes to Beat Out Trio of SEC Schools for 2026 CB Javonte Smith
Tuesday afternoon, class of 2026 cornerback Javonte Smith (6'1", 175 lbs) of Jackson, Tennessee, will be shutting down his recruitment and announcing his commitment. He'll be choosing between Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
The Mountaineers currently have seven defensive backs committed in this year's class, but a couple of them project to move to linebacker, while three others are likely to play safety. Emari Peterson is the only one who clearly projects to be a corner at the next level.
Smith is an elite two-way player who racked up over 1,000 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns and snagged five interceptions on defense, returning three of them for a touchdown.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Christopher Talley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.
