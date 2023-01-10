Skip to main content

WVU Defensive End Transfer Target Daniel Grzesiak Chooses Big 12 Rival

The Mountaineers miss out on a key defensive piece.

West Virginia's coaching staff has been ACTIVE in the transfer portal over the last few weeks as they look to add to its roster and try to replace some of the talent that decided to go elsewhere.

Former Utah State defensive end Daniel Grzesiak had been someone that the staff identified for some pass rush help but instead, he is heading to Cincinnati. Grzesiak chose the Bearcats over offers from Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, SMU, and West Virginia.

After beginning his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end, he made the flip over to the defense in 2020 and has steadily developed into a quality every-down pass rusher. In 13 games this past season, Grzesiak notched 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Grzesiak will have one year of eligibility remaining.

