BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Cam Mallory Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia adds another body in the trenches, but this time on the defensive side of the football. Moments ago, class of 2026 defensive lineman Cam Mallory announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Mallory, a 6'2", 295-pound product of Moody, Alabama, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Missouri, South Alabama, Stanford, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt, and a few others.
As a junior, Mallory totaled 96 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. For his high school career, he's logged 226 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, DL Cameron Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
