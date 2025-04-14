Division II All-American Wes Enis Takes Visit to West Virginia
New West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is casting a wide net in the transfer portal, as he should. Many of the Mountaineers' newcomers will come from the Mid-Major level, but there could be at least one who will rise from the Division II level.
Over the weekend, WVU hosted junior guard Wes Enis of Lincoln Memorial on an official visit. Enis was recently named a Division II All-American after averaging 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 41% from three. As a true freshman a year ago, Enis posted 17.9 points per contest with similar shooting splits.
According to The Portal Report, Enis has also been in heavy contact with DePaul, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina State, and South Florida. Others who have been involved with his recruitment include Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida, Liberty, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Washington, and Xavier.
WVU has recently landed Chattanooga transfer Honor Huff, who led the nation in three-point shooting this past season. Pairing him with Enis, a strong shooter from range in his own right would form a challenging duo for opposing teams to defend.
Enis will have two years of eligibility remaining.
