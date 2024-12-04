Mountaineers Now

DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has received a signature from a legacy in defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles. His mother, Antoinette, was a swimmer at WVU.

DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles

Height: 6'5" Weight: 300

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

School: Lipscomb Academy

Offers

Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Toledo, West Virginia.

Evaluation

A true interior defender who gobbles up the run game. He can bounce outside if needed, but he's more suited to be a 3-technique, 2i, or 0 (true nose). Plays with a strong lower half and heavy hands, making life difficult for centers and undersized guards. Not a true threat as a pass rusher, but can push the nose of the pocket and flush out the quarterback.

Most interior defensive linemen need a couple of years of development before being able to truly push for a role, but Charles already has the body to play at the next level, checking in at 6'4", 305 pounds. The strength is there, the technique is there. It will all come down to how quickly he can pick up the defense and adjust to the routine of a college athlete. Huge anchor for the future of West Virginia's defense.

