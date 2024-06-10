DL Aubrey Melvin Sees a Fit with West Virginia Following Official Visit
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Aubrey Melvin (6’4”, 285 lbs) out of Brandywine, Maryland took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend.
“It went nice getting to check out the facilities, meet the coaches, and see the city. It was a beautiful area and I could see myself staying there,” Melvin told Mountaineers Now. “Coach Jackson and I have been pretty cool this past month or two. He’s helped me understand the program more.”
Melvin is being pursued heavily by Boston College, UConn, and Virginia Tech in addition West Virginia. He took an official to Boston College the weekend prior to his trip to WVU and will finish out his visit tour with trips to UConn (June 14-16) and Virginia Tech (June 21-23).
The Gwynn Park product says he does not have a set decision date, but is planning to make one “before the season starts.”
As a junior, Melvin recorded 70 tackles, eight sacks, two fumbles recoveries, one strip sack TD, and three pass deflections.
