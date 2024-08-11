BREAKING: DL Brandon Caesar Commits to West Virginia
The Mountaineers have picked up a big-time defensive line commitment.
Moments ago, West Virginia scooped up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class picking up a pledge from defensive lineman Brandon Caesar of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He posted his commitment on his Instagram story.
Caesar chose the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and several others.
Stay tuned for more on this developing story.
