Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: DL Brandon Caesar Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have picked up a big-time defensive line commitment.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Moments ago, West Virginia scooped up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class picking up a pledge from defensive lineman Brandon Caesar of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He posted his commitment on his Instagram story.

Caesar chose the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and several others.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Big 12 Conference Officially Adds Four New Members

Between The Eers: Inside WVU Fall Camp 8.1.24

Injury Update: Will Jacolby Spells Be Ready for Week 1?

Published |Modified
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting