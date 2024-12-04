DL Brandon Caesar Signs with West Virginia
Brandon Caesar is the latest defensive lineman to ink with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here's a look at his profile.
DL Brandon Caesar
Height: 6'4" Weight: 255
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
School: Cleveland Heights
Offers
Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Evaluation
Ceasar is an elite run defender who can really set the edge as a down lineman. Double teams are thrown his way constantly but are quite honestly a waste of time. He rips right through them with ease, maybe delaying him by 0.3 seconds if we're being generous to the opposing linemen. Not exactly sure what his wingspan is, but boy, he plays really long. Has a long reach and with the power he generates from his lower half, it puts o-lineman in a difficult spot. For some reason, I see a lot of Dante Stills in this game. Yes, they're different in a lot of ways, but I see No. 55 when I watch this kid.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search