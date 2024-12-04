DL Brandon Caesar Signs with West Virginia

Mountaineers Now

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Brandon Caesar.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletic
Brandon Caesar is the latest defensive lineman to ink with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here's a look at his profile.

DL Brandon Caesar

Height: 6'4" Weight: 255

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

School: Cleveland Heights

Offers

Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Evaluation

Ceasar is an elite run defender who can really set the edge as a down lineman. Double teams are thrown his way constantly but are quite honestly a waste of time. He rips right through them with ease, maybe delaying him by 0.3 seconds if we're being generous to the opposing linemen. Not exactly sure what his wingspan is, but boy, he plays really long. Has a long reach and with the power he generates from his lower half, it puts o-lineman in a difficult spot. For some reason, I see a lot of Dante Stills in this game. Yes, they're different in a lot of ways, but I see No. 55 when I watch this kid.

