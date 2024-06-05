DL Elijah Crawford Discusses Including WVU in Top List
Owings Mills defensive lineman Elijah Crawford (6'4", 270 lbs) recently released his top three schools on X - Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia.
"The genuine relationship I've had with them this whole time, and then after seeing their practice and talking to the staff it just made sense to have them in it," Crawford said when asked about WVU.
Later this month (June 21-23), Crawford will take his official visit to West Virginia. He's been on campus before, so this will be more of a deep-dive trip for him.
"I’ve pretty much seen everything so on the previous visit. I just want to see all the in-depth stuff, every aspect of the school. If it's campus life, I want to talk to some students, if it's classes I want to see a professor and see how his class is run. So yeah, just a more in-depth look at everything."
Crawford will reveal his decision on July 5th.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Wilnerson Telemaque Names Final Four Schools Ahead of Decision
Confirmed List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU (6/7-6/9)
WVU Clears the Picture for Serious Stinyard, 'Solidified' Spot in Top Two