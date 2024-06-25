BREAKING: DL Evan Powell Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia picked up another commitment on Tuesday morning as class of 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell (6'3", 245 lbs) of Huntingtown, Maryland announced his decision.
Powell chose the Mountaineers over Army, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
As a junior, Powell totaled 78 tackles, 10 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss. He has the makeup of a bandit (stand up edge rusher) in WVU's defense, but could also pad on more weight to play along the defensive line.
Powell becomes the fourth defensive line recruit in West Virginia's 2025 class joining Romando Johnson, Taylor Brown, and Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Will Pat McAfee Be a Part of ESPN's College GameDay in 2024?
Neal Brown Praises Nicco Marchiol's Patience & Loyalty to WVU