DL Evan Powell Signs with West Virginia
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell was one of the few recruits to decommit from West Virginia following the firing of Neal Brown, but he's back on board. On Sunday afternoon, the team announced that he hasdsigned his NLI to play for the Mountaineers.
DL Evan Powell
Height: 6'3" Weight: 250
Hometown: Huntingtown, Maryland
School: Huntingtown
Offers:
Army, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia.
Evaluation:
One of the most underrated prospects in West Virginia's 2025 recruiting class, in my opinion. Powell is extremely active, making something happen on just about every play he's involved in. When he's not collecting a sack or tackle for loss, he's putting a hit on the QB, getting his hands up in passing lanes, or chasing the QB off a comfortable throwing platform. I do believe he has the traits to move to Bandit as a stand-up edge rusher. At the moment, he's more of a speed rusher who relies on his athleticism to affect the quarterback.
