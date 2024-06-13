DL Nic Moore Postpones Decision, What It Means for WVU
West Virginia appeared to be in line to land class of 2025 defensive lineman Nic Moore on Wednesday evening, but the consensus four-star recruit elected to postpone his announcement.
The decision to delay a commitment doesn't necessarily hurt West Virginia's chances, but the optics aren't great. Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been pushing hard for the in-state recruit and with the Vols still waiting to host Moore for an official visit on the 21st, this feels like a late push from Tennessee to secure the visit before a decision is made.
While this may be frustrating for fans, it's a smart decision at the end of the day. If there are three schools he's truly interested in, he needs to take a visit to each to get a full feel for each program and what they offer.
Moore did have a good time in Morgantown earlier this month, noting that WVU checked a lot of boxes.
“It went very well, I was impressed,” Moore said. “I think it’s a place I can see myself at because of the brotherhood and unity in the goal of winning football games. That’s something that I want to be a part of no matter what. That is a non-negotiable.
