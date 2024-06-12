Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: DL Taylor Brown Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers add yet another defensive line commit in the 2025 class.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Defensive lineman Taylor Brown (6'3", 250) out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland shut down his recruitment on Wednesday, announcing his commitment to West Virginia.

Brown chose the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, and a few others.

In eleven games as a junior, Brown recorded 22 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

WVU Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + More

2025 WVU Football Commits

CB Cam Strong to Choose Between WVU, Two ACC Schools

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting