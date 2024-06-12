BREAKING: DL Taylor Brown Commits to WVU
The Mountaineers add yet another defensive line commit in the 2025 class.
Defensive lineman Taylor Brown (6'3", 250) out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland shut down his recruitment on Wednesday, announcing his commitment to West Virginia.
Brown chose the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, and a few others.
In eleven games as a junior, Brown recorded 22 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection.
