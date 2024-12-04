Mountaineers Now

DL Taylor Brown Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Taylor Brown.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia adds to the defensive line and holds onto what could be considered the top recruit in their 2025 class with the signing of Taylor Brown.

DL Taylor Brown

Height: 6'3" Weight: 260

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

School: Dr. Henry Wise

Offers

Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Brown fires off the ball with a super quick first step and uses his speed to beat his man in one-on-one situations. Some of the plays he makes in the open field chasing guys down will have you thinking he's a linebacker - that's how well he moves. One of the most athletic defensive linemen West Virginia has landed in recent memory. He'll make an impact early in his career and could play his way into a starting role by as early as year two. Brown is without a doubt one of the best recruits in this class.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job

When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details

Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others

Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting