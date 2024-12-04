DL Taylor Brown Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia adds to the defensive line and holds onto what could be considered the top recruit in their 2025 class with the signing of Taylor Brown.
DL Taylor Brown
Height: 6'3" Weight: 260
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
School: Dr. Henry Wise
Offers
Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Brown fires off the ball with a super quick first step and uses his speed to beat his man in one-on-one situations. Some of the plays he makes in the open field chasing guys down will have you thinking he's a linebacker - that's how well he moves. One of the most athletic defensive linemen West Virginia has landed in recent memory. He'll make an impact early in his career and could play his way into a starting role by as early as year two. Brown is without a doubt one of the best recruits in this class.
