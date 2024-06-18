DL Wilnerson Telemaque Chooses Wisconsin Over WVU, Georgia Tech
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque of Opa Locka, Florida announced Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to Wisconsin.
The West Virginia target chose the Badgers over Georgia Tech and WVU, but also held offers from Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and others.
This battle really felt like it came down to West Virginia and Wisconsin, but the Badgers were able to seal the deal. WVU's coaching staff will likely continue to push for Telemaque up until signing day, so don't completely count them out of the mix until the ink dries in December.
The Mountaineers currently have defensive line commitments from Romando Johnson and Taylor Brown. Others to keep your eyes on include Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Donta Simpson, Christian Hudson, Brandon Caesar, Elijah Crawford, Evan Powell, and Nic Moore.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + More
Neal Brown's Eyes Are on Big 12 Title, College Football Playoffs